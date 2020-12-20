STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: NGT forms panel to assess riverfront project impact

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued for the petitioner while advocate Janmejaya Katikia appeared on behalf of the State government.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to assess the impact of the proposed new campus of SCB Medical College and city riverfront development project to ensure that such works do not cause irreversible damage to floodplains of Mahanadi river in Cuttack.

The committee will comprise representatives of the Central Water Commission (CWC), nominees of MoEF&CC, CPCB, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee and the State Pollution Control Board to consider the issue and lay down norms so as to ensure that the proposal for construction of the medical college and riverfront development takes place in accordance with law, without damage to floodplains of the river, the bench specified in its order.

The floodplain zones need to be identified and demarcated in the light of such norms, the order added.
The four-member bench of NGT headed by Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel issued the order on an application filed by one Dilip Kumar Samantaray seeking intervention against the proposed projects on land reclaimed from the river.

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued for the petitioner while advocate Janmejaya Katikia appeared on behalf of the State government.

“In view of averments made by the applicant that the riverbed will be affected by setting up of the permanent constructions in floodplain area of the river, there is need to prevent irreversible damage to the riverine ecology by enforcing the applicable rules, if any”, the NGT bench said while disposing of the application recently.

“If there are no rules, appropriate norms need to be laid down considering such norms in other similar situations in consultation with the experts”, the bench also said.

The tribunal directed the committee to complete the exercise within four months while making the CPCB as nodal agency for compliance.

“We are also not aware of the legislative and administrative measures in the State on the subject of regulating and prohibiting activities in floodplain zones of the rivers, but such an exercise appears to be necessary to give effect to the precautionary principle of environmental law, required to be enforced,” the panel underscored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT National Green Tribunal Mahanadi River
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp