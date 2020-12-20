STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Tourism Development Corporation's 'Nimantran' at historic Rani Bakhri soon

The ancient Jamadei Mahal, also known as Rani Bakhri, was built by the fifth king of Sambalpur, Baliyar Singh in 1650.

Published: 20th December 2020

Rani Bakhri

Rani Bakhri (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To promote and popularise Odia cuisine, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) is likely to start ‘Nimantran’ chain of restaurants at the 17th century Rani Bakhri (Queen’s Palace) here.

In the first phase, the restaurants will start operations at Bhubaneswar and Puri. Started by OTDC on World Tourism Day this year, the initiative of Nimantran restaurants will be managed by OTDC through a dedicated wing and a variety of authentic Odia dishes from various districts of the state served to tourists and visitors.

Assistant Director, Tourism, Hemanta Pradhan, said Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is looking after Rani Bakhri, a heritage building in the city.

“Since the tourist places are closed due to Covid restrictions there has been no significant progress in the project. Once the temples start reopening, we will proceed further on the project,” he said.

The Rani Bakhri is located near Samleswari temple which attracts thousands of tourists from across Odisha and neighbouring states and the Nimantran restaurant will be an added attraction for them.

Witnessing the historical palace in Sambalpur apart, they will also get the wonderful experience of sitting and eating at the 17th century palace.

