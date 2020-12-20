STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials review heritage corridor projects in Odisha

SJTA chief administrator appraised the officials of the progress of several projects being undertaken in the town, which were stopped during the lockdown.

5T Secretary Karthikeyan Pandian (right) and Additional Chief Secy SC Mohapatra going around the ‘parikrama’ near Sri Jagannath Temple.

5T Secretary Karthikeyan Pandian (right) and Additional Chief Secy SC Mohapatra going around the 'parikrama' near Sri Jagannath Temple.

By Express News Service

PURI:  To take stock of the progress of the ongoing world heritage project being developed around Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple, top state government officials including Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian on Saturday visited Puri.

They also inquired on the SOPs in view of the temple reopening on December 23. They went around the ‘parikrama’ to inspect work on the 75 metre corridor and asked the authorities concerned to complete construction of the 20 metre road around the temple at the earliest.

They also inquired about steps being taken to facilitate smooth movement of devotees after the temple reopens from December 23 onwards.

SJTA chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar appraised the officials of the progress of several projects being undertaken in the town, which were stopped during the lockdown.

Apart from a 20 metre wide road being built around Meghanad Prachir, 10 acre land has been identified near Baselisahi police station near the temple for construction of a pilgrim centre called ‘Bhakta Niwas’. Once complete, the centre would accommodate 3,000 pilgrims who can avail a room at the facility for Rs 100-Rs 150 per day.

Besides, two multi-layer parking spaces are also being constructed near the temple. One of them is being constructed along Jail Road in the town.

