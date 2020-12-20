Unit producing spurious soya chunks busted in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Continuing its crackdown on food adulteration units, Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a counterfeit soya chunks manufacturing unit from Jagatpur New Industrial Phase -2 area.

A joint team of Jagatpur and Malgodown police station raided the factory and seized over 600 bags of soya chunks worth about Rs 10 lakh, packets and logos of reputed brands from the manufacturing unit.

Huge quantities of raw materials including insect infested rice powder and chemical fertilisers were also seized from the unit.

Two persons including the owner of the unit have been detained.“The factory was manufacturing spurious soya chunks by using insect infested rice powder and ammonium bicarbonate. These were being sold in the market under the brand names of Mehak and Kaka brands, said ACP, Zone-1, Amarendra Panda."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the unit was operating for the last four to five years but it lacked necessary authorisations including licence for food processing, packaging and ISO certificate.

The Commissionerate police has so far busted 18 adulterated food processing units manufacturing spices, ghee and sauces without authorisation in and around the city. Around 18 persons have been arrested and adulterated food items worth above Rs 5 crore seized again.