STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Unit producing spurious soya chunks busted in Odisha

Huge quantities of raw materials including insect infested rice powder and chemical fertilisers were also seized from the unit.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Continuing its crackdown on food adulteration units, Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a counterfeit soya chunks manufacturing unit from Jagatpur New Industrial Phase -2 area.

A joint team of Jagatpur and Malgodown police station raided the factory and seized over 600 bags of soya chunks worth about Rs 10 lakh, packets and logos of reputed brands from the manufacturing unit.

Huge quantities of raw materials including insect infested rice powder and chemical fertilisers were also seized from the unit.

Two persons including the owner of the unit have been detained.“The factory was manufacturing spurious soya chunks by using insect infested rice powder and ammonium bicarbonate. These were being sold in the market under the brand names of Mehak and Kaka brands, said ACP, Zone-1, Amarendra Panda." 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the unit was operating for the last four to five years but it lacked necessary authorisations including licence for food processing, packaging and ISO certificate. 

The Commissionerate police has so far busted 18 adulterated food processing units manufacturing spices, ghee and sauces without authorisation in and around the city. Around 18 persons have been arrested and adulterated food items worth above Rs 5 crore seized again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food adulteration Odisha crime
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp