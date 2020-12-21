STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Affordable housing still a distant dream in Rourkela

 Even as Rourkela has set a target to become slum-free in the next six months, affordable housing remains a distant dream for the city’s poor. 

Published: 21st December 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

apartment building

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as Rourkela has set a target to become slum-free in the next six months, affordable housing remains a distant dream for the city’s poor. Steps to de-notify 40 slums on government land have already been initiated by Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). Sources said hundreds of acres of land belonging to Revenue and Forest departments, South Eastern Railway and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have been encroached by around 27,0000 slum dwellers. The State and Central governments have, however, not yet prepared a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate the slum dwellers. 

In September last year, Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had instructed RSP to explore ways to rehabilitate slum dwellers on its land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. The RSP has earmarked around 70 acre land at Tarkera for the purpose but the proposal is in early stage. On the other hand, SER is reluctant to rehabilitate the city’s slum dwellers on its land. 

An affordable housing project of Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) which envisages construction of 500 economically weaker section housing unit on 3.30 acre land at Chhend Colony is moving at a snail’s pace. The RMC has proposed RDA to construct 1,000 houses for slum dwellers on 10 acre land at Chhend Colony. However, all such plans including a proposal to rehabilitate slum dwellers on 36 acre land at Madhusudanpali have not progressed much. 

Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak said housing for all is priority of the BJD government. He said support of the Central government is needed to rehabilitate slum dwellers on SER and RSP land.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Odisha
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp