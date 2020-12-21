STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD amends constitution to appoint officials outside State Executive

The BJD on Sunday empowered party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to appoint State office-bearers of the party from outside the State Executive.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Sunday empowered party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to appoint State office-bearers of the party from outside the State Executive.The State Executive of the party decided to amend provisions in its constitution to make it possible. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister through video conference. All the 80 members of the Executive were present. 

Decision was also taken to amend several provisions in the constitution to create new ones in view of the growth in the party’s sphere of activities and streamline organisational functioning. The amendments were brought based on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Chief Minister.Earlier, the constitution mandated the president to appoint State level office-bearers only from the members from the State Executive. However, proposed amendment mandated that the president can appoint office-bearers from outside if required and can even create more posts.

The posts of senior vice-president, general secretary (organisation) and general secretary (State headquarters) were created. The constitution of the BJD was last amended in 2010.The resolution on organisation maintained that membership fee of the party will now be collected with the signature of the treasurer instead of the president.

The structure of the State office-bearers will now be senior vice-presidents, vice-presidents, general secretary (organisation), general secretary (State headquarters), secretaries, joint secretaries and one treasurer.

Besides a president, working presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and a treasurer will be appointed at the district. If required, the district president can appoint more office-bearers after approval of the party president. A member will also be elected from the district council to the State council.

In urban areas, Wards will be considered as the primary units of the party organisation instead of ‘booths’. The constitution was amended to include the provision. The State council which will meet on Monday will ratify these changes in the constitution proposed at the State executive meeting.
 

