BJD demands classical tag for Odissi dance, special category status

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making a serious appeal to the Odia identity and pride, that it seeks to co-opt as its political focus, the BJD on Sunday resolved to once again take up the demand for according classical status to Odissi dance along with the special category status for the State.

The State Executive meeting of the BJD adopted nine political resolutions with protection of Odisha’s culture, heritage and traditions assuming prominence. addressing the party leaders through video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that BJD is the party of the people of Odisha and dedicated to their service only. He called upon the leaders to work for people earnestly every day of their life.

The highest policy making body of the party resolved that the demand for according classical status to Odissi dance will be taken up with the Centre under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The Heritage Cabinet had recently given the green signal to such a proposal. The party will also honour the contribution of great personalities of Odisha in the formation of the separate state on linguistic basis.

The State Executive resolved to develop their birth places as ideal villages, observe their death and birth anniversaries and include their biographies in school curriculum. Besides, Central neglect and the demand for special category state status to Odisha are back in the agenda of the BJD. Targeting both the BJP and Congress, a separate resolution announced that BJD will continue to fight for it and keep reminding national parties about their step motherly treatment to Odisha. another resolution championed women’s empowerment and demanded reservation of 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state legislatures in line with the unanimous resolution adopted by the Odisha assembly.

The State Executive praised the Chief Minister and the State government for efficient management of Covid-19 pandemic for which the transmission rate in Odisha has remained under control, while reporting highest recovery and lowest mortality rates. Claiming that farmers are the top priority of the BJD and the state government, the party reiterated its demand for implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee report for increasing their income. The Odisha assembly had passed unanimous resolutions in this regard in 2017 and 2018. Resolutions on efficient management of natural calamities and construction of pucca houses under Jaga mission were also adopted. The party thanked the people for electing its candidates in the recent bypolls .