STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD demands classical tag for Odissi dance, special category status

The highest policy making body of the party resolved that the demand for according classical status to Odissi dance will be taken up with the Centre under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Making a serious appeal to the Odia identity and pride, that it seeks to co-opt as its political focus, the BJD on Sunday resolved to once again take up the demand for according classical status to Odissi dance along with the special category status for the State.

The State Executive meeting of the BJD adopted nine political resolutions with protection of Odisha’s culture, heritage and traditions assuming prominence. addressing the party leaders through video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that BJD is the party of the people of Odisha and dedicated to their service only. He called upon the leaders to work for people earnestly every day of their life.

The highest policy making body of the party resolved that the demand for according classical status to Odissi dance will be taken up with the Centre under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The Heritage Cabinet had recently given the green signal to such a proposal. The party will also honour the contribution of great personalities of Odisha in the formation of the separate state on linguistic basis.

The State Executive resolved to develop their birth places as ideal villages, observe their death and birth anniversaries and include their biographies in school curriculum. Besides, Central neglect and the demand for special category state status to Odisha are back in the agenda of the BJD. Targeting both the BJP and Congress, a separate resolution announced that BJD will continue to fight for it and keep reminding national parties about their step motherly treatment to Odisha. another resolution championed women’s empowerment and demanded reservation of 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state legislatures in line with the unanimous resolution adopted by the Odisha assembly.

The State Executive praised the Chief Minister and the State government for efficient management of Covid-19 pandemic for which the transmission rate in Odisha has remained under control, while reporting highest recovery and lowest mortality rates. Claiming that farmers are the top priority of the BJD and the state government, the party reiterated its demand for implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee report for increasing their income. The Odisha assembly had passed unanimous resolutions in this regard in 2017 and 2018. Resolutions on efficient management of natural calamities and construction of pucca houses under Jaga mission were also adopted. The party thanked the people for electing its candidates in the recent bypolls .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen patnaik
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp