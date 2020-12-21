Palliative care by Amrit Dhara Palliative Care  from December 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Amrit Dhara Palliative Care (ADPC) Trust is all set to open its patient care services at Patia here from Monday in order to provide accessible and affordable palliative care to cancer patients. Palliative care is a crucial part of integrated people-centred health services. While people living with cancer and those in terminal stages together consist of over 25 lakh in the country, around 1.5 lakh patients are living with cancer in odisha.

“More than 60 pc of the cancer patients will be benefited from the palliative care. our objective is to ensure accessible and affordable palliative care for all phases of their disease,” said president of ADPC Trust Dr Mami Parija. While experienced doctors will give voluntary services, nurses and paramedics will be available for holistic care of the patients.

Apart from the outpatient clinic and day care services to patients, training and research activities will be conducted in collaboration with other biomedical organisations, government agencies, institutions, societies and similar recognised entities, she added.