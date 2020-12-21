STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Severe cold wave set to grip Odisha, warns met office

A yellow warning for cold wave condition at one or two places in 16 districts has also been issued. 

Published: 21st December 2020 10:45 AM

cold weather

Cold weather grips northern India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued orange alerts for several districts warning of severe cold wave condition over the next two days.

Severe cold wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts. A yellow warning for cold wave condition at one or two places in 16 districts has also been issued. 

“The cold wave condition will continue in isolated places of Odisha till Wednesday morning under the influence of the dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

On Sunday, 15 places in the State recorded below normal minimum temperature. While Phulbani recorded 5.5 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda reported 7.4 degree followed by Angul 8.6 degree, Keonjhar 9.5 degree, Cuttack 11.6 degree, Bhubaneswar 13.9 degree and Puri 15.6 degree.Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday directed the Collectors of these districts to ensure proper arrangement for night shelters of homeless and needy persons at schools, community halls and other available buildings.

