Six held in Sakhipada murder case

Police cracked the Sakhipada murder case on Sunday and arrested six persons including a 16-year-old boy in this connection.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Police cracked the Sakhipada murder case on Sunday and arrested six persons including a 16-year-old boy in this connection.The accused were identified as Akash Bhoi (21) of Bahalpada, Sudam Saha (20) and Abhinash Dash (30) of Hanuman Colony, Pradeep Biswal (35) and Bablu Naik (30) of Sakhipada besides the juvenile. While Akash and the juvenile were arrested from Hindol in Dhenkanal district, the four others were nabbed from different parts of Sambalpur city. 

Four other persons involved in the murder are still at large. However, police did not reveal the details of the incident as other accused persons are still absconding and the matter is under investigation.  On December 15, one Bijay Nayak (20) was murdered at Sakhipada within Dhanupali police limits in full public view. The murder had caused sharp reaction among residents of Sakhipada who had blocked VSS Marg demanding arrest of the accused persons on December 17. 

Additional SP of Sambalpur Amaresh Panda said five teams were formed to nab the accused persons. The accused had attacked Bijay with sticks and baseball bat over past enmity while he was travelling with his friend Sunny Oram of Sakhipada on a bike. Though Bijay was rushed to the VIMSAR, he was declared brought dead. Sunny also sustained injuries in the attack.Panda said efforts are on to arrest the absconding persons involved in the murder.

Comments

