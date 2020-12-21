STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Staff crunch hits animal care in Cuttack

Acute  shortage of staff has crippled the veterinary services in district.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acute  shortage of staff has crippled the veterinary services in district. While the district has 211 livestock aid centres to deliver the veterinary services, as many as 114 centres do not have livestock attendants who usually play a crucial role in field survey and other works at the village level. of 96 sanctioned posts of livestock inspector, 36 posts are lying vacant. similarly, of the total 59 veterinarian posts sanctioned for the district, 15 are lying vacant.

This apart, the post of subdivisional veterinary officer has been lying vacant in Banki for the last several months. As a result, farmers who come to the centres in the hopes of getting their cattle or any other animal treated have to return disappointed in the absence of vets.

The shortage of veterinarians, livestock inspectors and attendants has also affected the animal vaccination programme and the national Livestock Mission in the district. on December 3, Chief Minister naveen Patnaik had launched 15 online services of Fisheries and Animal resources Development department under the 5T initiatives.

But non-filing up of the vacancies has left the service delivery system in a quandary. Due to staff crunch, livestock owners are forced to depend on private veterinary practitioners, farmers alleged. Chief district veterinary officer keshab Chandra Pradhan said steps are being taken for filling up the vacant posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp