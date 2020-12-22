STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha village on ‘no man’s land’ cries for basic amenities

Stuck in the administrative tussle between two districts, the residents of Chamchata village near Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary have been deprived of basic amenities since years. 

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A thatched hut in Chamchata village near Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Stuck in the administrative tussle between two districts, the residents of Chamchata village near Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary have been deprived of basic amenities since years. When it comes to implementation of development schemes, the administrations of the two districts keep passing the buck. Home to around 30 Lodha tribal families, the village is located on the border of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts which has proved detrimental to its development. 

Sources said the district administration of Mayurbhanj has not implemented schemes meant for welfare of tribals in the village on the plea that it is located under Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, which is in Balasore. Deprived of road, drinking water, electricity and healthcare, the villagers, still depend on traditional medicine to cure diseases.

The village has an anganwadi centre but it functions from a ramshackle thatched house. Since there is no road to the village, residents have no option but to walk at least three kms to reach the road from where they can either travel to Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj or Nilagiri in Balasore. Chamchata is located on forest land and thus, the people cannot take up agriculture. Working as migrant labourers in other states is the only way for them to support their families. 

Basanta Naik, a local said the village does not even have electricity and its residents depend on a solar light, installed by the then BDO of Kaptipada, Judhistir Nayak in 2018. Nilagiri Sub-Collector Harish Chandra Jena said he will send the additional district welfare officer for a field visit to the village. “If it is ascertained that the village comes under Nilagiri sub-division in Balasore, then the villagers will be extended the required assistance and government benefits by the district administration,” he said. 

