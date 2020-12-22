STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two accused to remain in judicial custody: Orissa HC

Their pleas were made on the basis of medical certificates issued by one Dr SK Bhoi, an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, SCB Medical College and Hospital.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday ordered detention of two persons arrested in connection with the racket of preparing forged medical certificates for securing bail, in judicial custody till further orders.In pursuance of an order issued by the High Court earlier, Gumesh Mallik and Manasi Kanhar were arrested and produced before a subordinate court in Phulbani town. “Gumesh and Manasi shall be detained in judicial custody until further orders”, ordered Justice SK Sahoo while directing both to file show cause as to why action shall not be taken against them for committing criminal contempt of court.

While providing them the opportunity to meet a lawyer of their choice through video conference to prepare and file the show cause by January 4, Justice Sahoo said in view of Section 18 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, the matter shall be placed before the Chief Justice for passing necessary order. The Section 18 in the Act prescribes that every case of criminal contempt of court shall be heard and determined by a Bench of not less than two judges.

The racket came to light after a State counsel raised doubt over the authenticity of the medical documents annexed to the interim bail applications filed by four persons who were arrested following seizure of Ganja in Phulbani town. The four persons - Satya Bagarti, Sriram Kanhar, Saroj Nag and Chandramani Kanhar - were accused in the case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

Their pleas were made on the basis of medical certificates issued by one Dr SK Bhoi, an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, SCB Medical College and Hospital. But on inquiry, police found, there is no doctor in any rank working in the name of Dr SK Bhoi. The inquiry report by the DCP (Cuttack) concluded that the medical documents enclosed with the interim applications had been forged and fabricated. Taking on record the inquiry report, Justice Sahoo had directed for the arrest of Gumesh and Manasi on December 15.

