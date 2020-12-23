Covid count still on rise in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the State reports a declining trend of new covid-19 cases, Sundargarh continues to witness a steady rise in fresh infections and fatalities. On Tuesday, the district reported 72 new covid cases, the highest in the State. With this, the total active cases rose to 368. Worryingly, the district has also reported 20 deaths in the last 25 days. Sources in the district health administration attributed the high emergence of new cases to increased testing.

From november end, new infections started to reduce substantially, but the daily caseload compared to other districts continues to be high with an average of 45. Between november 26 and December 22, Sundagarh has reported 1,204 new cases, 20 deaths and recovery of 1,253 patients. The district has so far reported 14,339 positive cases with 161 deaths.

As many as 13,806 patients have also recovered. chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said Sundargarh continues to test 2,000 to 3,000 samples per day. More tests lead to detection of more cases. The target is to detect all positive cases, cover everyone with treatment and help reduce the mortality rate. in two to four weeks, the virus spread would be curbed effectively in the district, he added.