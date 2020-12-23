Lawmakers’ day at sea: Thrilled by Navy magic

By Express News Service

PARADIP: As many as 101 MLAs and an MP witnessed the magnificent maritime operations of Indian navy off Paradip coast on Tuesday. The delegation that comprised Mlas, Ministers and an MP, led by Odisha legislative assembly Speaker Surjya narayan Patro, was thrilled to watch the naval exercise as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate 50 years of india’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. it sailed on board ‘inS Jalashwa’, the flagship of indian navy’s eastern command and witnessed highspeed maneuvers by vessels like inS Shakti, inS Sahayadri and inS Shivalik.

They also saw demonstrations of ‘underway replenishment’ between inS Jalshwa and inS Shivalik, helicopter operations, combat drills, and weapon firings. “We had heard about the maritime operation but never witnessed it. indian navy gave us the opportunity and we are enthralled by the slithering operations and high speed maneuvers,” Speaker Patro told mediapersons.

The lawmakers said, the visit gave them a unique firsthand insight into the functioning of the indian navy. Flag Officer commanding in chief, eastern command Rear admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan briefed the delegation on various aspects of naval operations, maritime security challenges and trade. They also interacted with naval personnel and experienced life on board an indian naval ship. The event was coordinated by commodore Rituraj Sahoo, naval officer in charge for Odisha and conducted with strict adherence to all covid-19 protocols.