STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lawmakers’ day at sea: Thrilled by Navy magic

As many as 101 Mlas and an MP witnessed the magnificent maritime operations of indian navy off Paradip coast on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  As many as 101 MLAs and an MP witnessed the magnificent maritime operations of Indian navy off Paradip coast on Tuesday. The delegation that comprised Mlas, Ministers and an MP, led by Odisha legislative assembly Speaker Surjya narayan Patro, was thrilled to watch the naval exercise as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate 50 years of india’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. it sailed on board ‘inS Jalashwa’, the flagship of indian navy’s eastern command and witnessed highspeed maneuvers by vessels like inS Shakti, inS Sahayadri and inS Shivalik.

They also saw demonstrations of ‘underway replenishment’ between inS Jalshwa and inS Shivalik, helicopter operations, combat drills, and weapon firings. “We had heard about the maritime operation but never witnessed it. indian navy gave us the opportunity and we are enthralled by the slithering operations and high speed maneuvers,” Speaker Patro told mediapersons.

The lawmakers said, the visit gave them a unique firsthand insight into the functioning of the indian navy. Flag Officer commanding in chief, eastern command Rear admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan briefed the delegation on various aspects of naval operations, maritime security challenges and trade. They also interacted with naval personnel and experienced life on board an indian naval ship. The event was coordinated by commodore Rituraj Sahoo, naval officer in charge for Odisha and conducted with strict adherence to all covid-19 protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian navy Paradip coast
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp