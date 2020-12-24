Criminals in guise of CB officers steal gold from elderly couple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Impersonating as Crime Branch (CB) officers, two miscreants stole a gold chain and a ring from an elderly couple in Patia on Monday. Pretending to be CB sleuths, they waylaid Bibhuti Bhusan Acharya and his wife Bijaylaxmi who were returning home after an evening walk. The miscreants stopped a man in front of the couple and asked him to remove his gold chain.

They put the gold chain in a piece of paper and handed it back to him. After the man left, the miscreants then asked the couple to remove their gold ornaments. After collecting a chain and a ring from them, they placed the ornaments in a piece of paper and asked Acharya to give his handkerchief to them. They then placed the paper packet containing the ornaments in the handkerchief and handed it back to the couple asking them to remain careful from snatchers.

Sensing foul, Acharya opened the handkerchief after a distance only to find a stone in it. A complaint has been lodged by the couple’s son Biswa Ranjan Acharya at the Infocity police station. Police suspect the man who first gave the criminals his gold chain, is their accomplice. Investigation is on.