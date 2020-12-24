STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lord’s doors re-open, 2000 get first darshan

Family members of servitors, who mostly reside around Srimandir, entered through three gates of the temple

Published: 24th December 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: After nine long months, the wait was over as doors of Srimandir re-opened for devotees on Wednesday. On the first day, around 2,000 family members of servitors, mostly women, had darshan of the holy Trinity. Closed since March 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the affairs in Sri Jagannath temple were managed by servitors who performed all the nitees and rituals of the deities in absence of devotees. While the servitors were rendering services in the temple, their womenfolk was deprived of darshan of the Trinity.

Family members of servitors descending Baisi
Pahacha of Sri Jagannath temple
after having darshan of the Trinity in Puri on
Wednesday I raNjaN GaNGuly

The family members of servitors, who mostly reside around Srimandir, entered through three gates of the temple. The darshan was conducted in three phases. The first phase darshan began at 7.30 am and continued till 12 noon. This phase began after priests performed Mangal Arati, Tadap Lagi, Mailam, Abakash, Rosohoma, Suryapuja and the Trinity was dressed in new attire. Subsequently, Gopal Bhog was offered at 7 am.

The second phase darshan started from 12.30 pm till 4 pm and the third from 4.30 pm till closing of the temple gates for the day. The district administration ensured strict adherence to Covid- 19 norms like social distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitisation. No untoward incident was reported on the day except when a Naga Sadhu suddenly appeared at the temple gate and ran inside the temple only to return after having darshan. Similarly, the temple’s security personnel restricted three women, who identified themselves as family members of servitors, from entering the temple.

There are around 10,000 servitors of Sri Jagannath temple belonging to 3,000 families. The administration has allowed family members of servitors to have darshan of the Trinity on the first three days from the temple’s reopening date. The residents of Puri town would be allowed darshan from December 26 to 31 after showing tokens issued by the administration at the temple entrance.

On the day, Sri Loknathdeb, Siruli Mahavir, harchandi, Beleswar, Balikapileswardeb and Ramchandi temples also reopened for devotees. Srimandir would, however, remain closed from December 31 midnight till January 2 next year. From January 3, devotees from outside Puri can have darshan of the deities. The devotees would have to produce Covid negative certificates obtained within 48 hours prior to darshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp