Odisha: Kin of prime accused knew about Nayagarh girl's rape and murder, says SIT

The 17-year-old accused of Jadupur village was living with his mother and sister.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a startling revelation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape and murder of a minor girl in the Nayagarh district on Thursday said that one of the family members of the prime accused was aware of the crime.

The 17-year-old accused of Jadupur village was apprehended by the SIT last Sunday. He was living with his mother and sister. The minor girl along with other children regularly visited the accused's house for blackberries.

The entire crime scene was recreated on Thursday in the presence of SIT chief Arun Bothra. The SIT has taken the accused on a three-day remand.

"The accused was keeping track of the police investigation and had even collected information about SIT and Bothra," said sources.

Bothra reiterated that they have sufficient evidence against the accused to prove his involvement in the gruesome murder of the girl.

However, the accused's family continued to claim that he is innocent. "The officers came to our house on Wednesday and locked us in a room. They then took a towel and left," said the accused's mother.

She questioned the SIT's motive behind not collecting the evidence in front of them. The accused's brother-in-law claimed that he was in the house till 10.30 am on July 14. Police had earlier said that they suspect the victim was kidnapped between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on the fateful day.

Meanwhile, Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the SIT to submit the charge sheet of the case at the earliest. The next hearing is on January 16.

