Vinit Kumar in additional charge of Paradip Port

BHUBANESWAR: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Chairman Vinit Kumar on Wednesday assumed the additional charge of Chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT). The 1993-batch IRSEE officer, who believes in collective responsibility, has invited wholehearted cooperation from the port users, PPT employees and trade and commerce bodies to further strengthen the overall performance of the port.

Kumar is at the helm of affairs of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port earlier known as Kolkata Port Trust since October 2017. He was the Chief Electrical Engineer in Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd and looked after World Bank-funded MUTP project before joining as the Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

Kumar joined as Secretary in Central Railway and gained experience in general administration and worked in Central Railway in Mumbai suburban system. As Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, he has played a pivotal role to achieve the highest cargo handling in 2018-19 and 2019-2020 which surpassed all previous records in the 150-year history of the port.