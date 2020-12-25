Cold wave brings daily life to ‘chilling’ halt

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/ANGUL: As the State continues to reel under intense cold wave conditions, normal life in districts like Kalahandi and Angul has come to a standstill. Since last one week, Bhawanipatna has been recording around 7 to 8 degree Celsius temperature. In hilly terrains like Thuamul Rampur, located at an altitude of around 3000 ft above sea level, temperature has dropped below 4 degree celsius with frosting at many places.

Similarly, in Angul, mercury has dipped below 6 degree Celsius with severe cold wave conditions prevailing for the last five days. While the roads turn deserted after 4 pm, people are seen spending time around bonfires to beat the chill. Met department sources have warned that the cold wave is likely to prevail for next four to five days. At Talcher, temperature in coal mining areas remained a notch higher. However, the district administration is yet to provide night shelters to the needy.