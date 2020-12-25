STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expedite trial of pending cases against lawmakers: Orissa High Court

The Law department is reportedly taking steps for engagement of special public prosecutors for each designated special courts during trial in order to ensure speedy disposal of the cases.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set January 12 date to take stock of the progress of implementation of an action plan drawn up by it for expeditious trial of pending cases against MPs and ML

As.On October 19, the State government was asked to file a response to a proposal for creation of three special courts, one each in three revenue divisions and 11 courts of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) for expeditious trial of pending cases against the MPs and MLAs.

At present, two Additional District Judge Courts at Bhubaneswar and Berhampur and two Magisterial Courts at Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh have been designated as special courts for trial of such cases.

The Law department is reportedly taking steps for engagement of special public prosecutors for each designated special courts during trial in order to ensure speedy disposal of the cases. One special public prosecutor has already been appointed at Bhubaneswar, official sources said.

By January 12, the government is expected to come up with details on infrastructure such as staff, building etc. along with a time frame for expeditious disposal of the criminal cases and ensure early completion of trial of such matters.

The High Court has been hearing on a suo motu petition the Registrar (Judicial) had registered in pursuant to orders issued by the Supreme Court related to fast tracking of the long pending trial of criminal cases against sitting or former MPs and MLAs.

