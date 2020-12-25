Jumbo headache for Bheden farmers

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A herd of 27 elephants which made its way into Bheden block from Binka forest range of Subarnapur district is feasting on crops for the last two days.

The herd entered Bheden on Tuesday night after crossing Mahanadi river. It has damaged paddy seedlings grown for transplantation during the current rabi season and harvested kharif paddy stored in yards of farmers.

A farmer Chandra Sekhar Nag of Gandturum village said he had stored harvested paddy from 4.20 acre of land in his yard but the elephants consumed the entire paddy, leaving him in financially ruined.

Similarly, the elephants also damaged paddy seedlings of another farmer Sudarsan Sahu of the same village. Sahu had grown the seedlings for transplantation over 10 acre of land.

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Bargarh Division Rebati Raman Joshi said the elephant herd is currently roaming in Khandta area. As many as 60 forest personnel besides 10 vehicles have been engaged to keep a close watch on their movement. Besides, efforts are on to chase away the elephants towards Binka forest range from where they have come.Joshi said the herd has not damaged any crop in Khandta.

“The assessment of crop loss due to the elephant herd in other areas of Bheden is yet to be made. Farmers who have incurred loss will be compensated as per provision after verification,” he added.