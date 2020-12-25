STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jumbo headache for Bheden farmers

Similarly, the elephants also damaged paddy seedlings of another farmer Sudarsan Sahu of the same village.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant herd roaming in Bheden block of Bargarh district | Express

The elephant herd roaming in Bheden block of Bargarh district | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A herd of 27 elephants which made its way into Bheden block from Binka forest range of Subarnapur district is feasting on crops for the last two days.

The herd entered Bheden on Tuesday night after crossing Mahanadi river. It has damaged paddy seedlings grown for transplantation during the current rabi season and harvested kharif paddy stored in yards of farmers. 

A farmer Chandra Sekhar Nag of Gandturum village said he had stored harvested paddy from 4.20 acre of land in his yard but the elephants consumed the entire paddy, leaving him in financially ruined.

Similarly, the elephants also damaged paddy seedlings of another farmer Sudarsan Sahu of the same village. Sahu had grown the seedlings for transplantation over 10 acre of land.    

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Bargarh Division Rebati Raman Joshi said the elephant herd is currently roaming in Khandta area. As many as 60 forest personnel besides 10 vehicles have been engaged to keep a close watch on their movement. Besides, efforts are on to chase away the elephants towards Binka forest range from where they have come.Joshi said the herd has not damaged any crop in Khandta. 

“The assessment of crop loss due to the elephant herd in other areas of Bheden is yet to be made. Farmers who have incurred loss will be compensated as per provision after verification,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bheden
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp