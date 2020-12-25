STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha starts tracking 61 UK returnees

The DDMA has also shared the names, passport and contact numbers of the rest of the passengers whose whereabouts will be ascertained by the Covid monitoring cell. 

Published: 25th December 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday started an exercise to trace and test around 61 persons who have returned to Odisha in the last two weeks.The list of returnees was shared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with the State government.

Of the 3,445 travellers who returned to India from Britain since December 7 via IGI Airport at Delhi, around 61, including 12 women, were from 15 districts of Odisha. On receiving the list, the State Health and Family Welfare department has sounded an alert asking districts and municipalities to track the returnees and intensify active surveillance in their areas.   

The highest 25 people have returned to Bhubaneswar, followed by five to Cuttack, four to Berhampur, three to Koraput, two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur and one each to Khurda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Rajgangpur, Jajpur, Puri and Mayurbhanj.

The DDMA has also shared the names, passport and contact numbers of the rest of the passengers whose whereabouts will be ascertained by the Covid monitoring cell. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said “All inbound passengers from the UK will be subjected to RT-PCR test followed by genome sequencing at the designated laboratory. Officials have been directed to track them and start immediate contact tracing.”

Besides, people who have returned from Britain between November 25 and December 23 are urged to self-register with the helpline no. 104 and 0674-2390466 for monitoring by rapid response teams and testing, Mohapatra said. Meanwhile, the three family members of the 34-year-old UK returnee, who was found Covid-19 positive a couple of days back, have tested negative.  

The returnee is under isolation in a dedicated Covid Hospital here and the report of genome study of his samples for the mutated SARS-CoV2 strain is awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government DDMA UK returnees
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp