Sudarsan creates giant sand Santa, attempts new world record

PURI: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik attempted another world record by creating a 3D sculpture of two Santa Claus holding a mask at Puri beach, on the eve of Christmas celebration on Thursday.

Giving out the message of ‘Use Mask, Stay Safe’ to the world through his sand sculpture, Sudarshan aims to enter the Limca Book of World Records again with his latest work of art.

Created over an area of 6,000 sq ft, the 120-ft long and 50-ft wide colourful sand sculpture took Sudarshan and his 20 students 12 hours to finish.

He aims to break his previous Limca record of creating a sand Santa Claus over 4,900 sq ft of beach area with the new sculpture.

Every year, the artist creates massive sculptures on Christmas celebrations on the eve of the festival.