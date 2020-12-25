STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tehsildar helps youth back on feet

In a rare gesture, the tehsildar of Kalimela volunteered to bear the expenses of a prosthetic limb that will let Sania be back on feet.

Published: 25th December 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:57 AM

Sania Disari with Kalimela tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia | Express

Sania Disari with Kalimela tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Leading a normal life was impossible for 19-year-old Sania Disari until destiny brought a good samaritan to lend help. Sania lost a limb after a mishap in 2017 and was confined to a place. In a rare gesture, the tehsildar of Kalimela volunteered to bear the expenses of a prosthetic limb that will let Sania be back on feet.

Sania who belongs to Korukonda town in Malkangiri lost one of his limbs to a road accident in 2017 as a leg had to be amputated. Without money and option to get life back on track, he had made truce with the challenge until Kalimela tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia (35) from Mathili here, visited Sania to offer government assistance about 10 days back. He was so moved by Sania’s plight that he assured him of all possible treatment including expenses required for an artificial limb.

For Anugulia who comes from a humble background, making a difference to someone’s life was what mattered the most. Married last Sunday, he decided to do some good on the occasion and assured to pay ` 1 lakh for Sania’s prosthetic treatment.

On Thursday, accompanied by his younger brother Kiran Kumar Anugulia, he sent Sania to Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatapur in Cuttack for fitting of an artificial limb. Anugulia’s selfless act has won him praise across the district.

