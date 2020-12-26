STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biraja temple to reopen on December 29

Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, devotees will be allowed darshan between 6 am and 5 pm every day.

JAJPUR: The famous Biraja temple will reopen for devotees and pilgrims from December 29, the district administration announced on Friday.

Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, devotees will be allowed darshan between 6 am and 5 pm every day. A standard operating procedure for strict compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols will be issued for visitors and temple servitors soon.

However, the temple, abode of the presiding deity of Jajpur Goddess Biraja, will remain closed from January 1 to 3 to avoid large gathering of devotees during the new year. The darshan of the deity will resume from January 4 onwards, Rathore added.The 13th century shrine, an ancient Shaktipeetha of India, has been closed since the last nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

