STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govt’s one-stop solution to check road fatalities in Odisha

Odisha government is developing an online platform to monitor, track and record various road safety parameters.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is developing an online platform to monitor, track and record various road safety parameters. It will be integrated with Sarathi and Vahan applications to fetch data on vehicles and drivers.The Road Safety Management System (RSMS) will be a one-stop solution for keeping a track on road accidents, black spot analysis and traffic violation.

Under the IT platform, a joint inspection format will be developed through a web application for road accidents. The inspecting officers will record their observations and submit online which will help generate various information through an management information system.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said the RSMS will be GPS and Google map-linked and integrated with district road safety monitoring committees so that the activities can be monitored online. 

“The corrections made by the engineering department will be recorded in the system along with the regular analysis of black spots on the highways. It will also have reference on road safety education developed for school children. People can submit application for claims on hit and run cases and other online services,” he said.

The government has initiated several measures for bringing down road fatalities which have witnessed significant rise post lockdown.As directed by the Supreme Court Committee (SCC) on Road Safety, Transport department has stressed joint inspection of spots of all major accidents by MVI, police and road authority engineer to find out the exact cause of accident. The districts where the fatal accidents are on the rise have been directed to strengthen enforcement against traffic violators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha RSMS
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp