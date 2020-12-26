Govt’s one-stop solution to check road fatalities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is developing an online platform to monitor, track and record various road safety parameters. It will be integrated with Sarathi and Vahan applications to fetch data on vehicles and drivers.The Road Safety Management System (RSMS) will be a one-stop solution for keeping a track on road accidents, black spot analysis and traffic violation.

Under the IT platform, a joint inspection format will be developed through a web application for road accidents. The inspecting officers will record their observations and submit online which will help generate various information through an management information system.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said the RSMS will be GPS and Google map-linked and integrated with district road safety monitoring committees so that the activities can be monitored online.

“The corrections made by the engineering department will be recorded in the system along with the regular analysis of black spots on the highways. It will also have reference on road safety education developed for school children. People can submit application for claims on hit and run cases and other online services,” he said.

The government has initiated several measures for bringing down road fatalities which have witnessed significant rise post lockdown.As directed by the Supreme Court Committee (SCC) on Road Safety, Transport department has stressed joint inspection of spots of all major accidents by MVI, police and road authority engineer to find out the exact cause of accident. The districts where the fatal accidents are on the rise have been directed to strengthen enforcement against traffic violators.