STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IMFA PIT head complex inaugurated

The newly built PIT head complex of IMFA at Mahagiri mines was inaugurated on Friday. 

Published: 26th December 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly built PIT head complex of IMFA at Mahagiri mines was inaugurated on Friday. IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda inaugurated the complex from a virtual platform. He emphasised on the challenges faced by the industry and constant effort of the management to curb it. Panda urged the employees to work in team spirit and focused manner to enhance productivity and quality of the firm. 

The newly inaugurated complex is a first of its kind facility in Sukinda Valley region and is equipped with modern washing facility, bath rooms, toilets, rest rooms, locker, first aid centre, meeting room and cap lamp room, among others for the health and well being of the workers, IMFA officials said. VP (Mines) Sudhanshu Patni, Senior VP (Head Mines BU) Sanjeev Das and GM (Mines) Lalatendu Mohapatra also attended the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMFA IMFA PIT head complex
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp