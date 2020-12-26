IMFA PIT head complex inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly built PIT head complex of IMFA at Mahagiri mines was inaugurated on Friday. IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda inaugurated the complex from a virtual platform. He emphasised on the challenges faced by the industry and constant effort of the management to curb it. Panda urged the employees to work in team spirit and focused manner to enhance productivity and quality of the firm.

The newly inaugurated complex is a first of its kind facility in Sukinda Valley region and is equipped with modern washing facility, bath rooms, toilets, rest rooms, locker, first aid centre, meeting room and cap lamp room, among others for the health and well being of the workers, IMFA officials said. VP (Mines) Sudhanshu Patni, Senior VP (Head Mines BU) Sanjeev Das and GM (Mines) Lalatendu Mohapatra also attended the event.