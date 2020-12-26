More arms seized from D-brothers CDA house

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Friday recovered yet another cache of arms, ammunitions and cash from the CDA house of gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhalasamanta. Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh informed that three more firearms, 170 rounds of live ammunition and a huge amount of cash were seized during the search conducted by a team of police officers in presence of the gangster siblings.

The firearms, ammunitions and cash were kept hidden inside secret chambers in the house and unearthed as per the confessional statements of the gangster brothers. The gangsters also revealed their modus operandi in operating their crime syndicate from behind the bars, added the DCP.

“We will further interrogate the Dhalasamanta brothers who are now on a three-day remand and continue raid as per their confessional statements,” said Singh.This is the second such seizure from the D-brothers’ house this month, the last being on December 10 when police had recovered eight guns, 16 magazines, over 1,000 live ammunition. Based on the information shared by an arms peddler Prakash Behera who was arrested by Choudwar Police, a special team of police had conducted a raid on their residence.

To elicit more information in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition, police had sought five-day remand of the D-brothers. However, they were sent to three-day police remand by a court on Thursday. A special police team has been formed to interrogate the gangster brothers who were brought to Cuttack under heavy security from Balangir and Balasore jails.

The D-brothers, who had established their criminal empire between 2009 and 2016, were involved in extortion, tender fixing, sand smuggling and gun running. In 2016, they were arrested in the high profile double murder case of their ex- associates Dipu and Omm with seizure of 23 guns including one prohibited carbine, seven imported cars and cash of over Rs 6.27 crore from their house.

