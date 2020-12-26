STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

More arms seized from D-brothers CDA house

The firearms, ammunitions and cash were kept hidden inside secret chambers in the house and unearthed as per the confessional  statements of the gangster brothers.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police raiding gangster D-brothers’ house at CDA- Sector-6 on Friday evening

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Friday recovered yet another cache of arms, ammunitions and cash from the CDA house of gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil  Dhalasamanta. Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh informed that three more firearms, 170 rounds of live ammunition and a huge amount of cash  were seized during the search conducted by a team of police officers in presence of the gangster siblings.

The firearms, ammunitions and cash were kept hidden inside secret chambers in the house and unearthed as per the confessional  statements of the gangster brothers. The gangsters also revealed their modus operandi in operating their crime syndicate from behind the bars, added the DCP. 

“We will further interrogate the Dhalasamanta brothers who are now on a three-day remand and continue raid as per their confessional statements,” said Singh.This is the second such seizure from the D-brothers’ house this month, the last being on December 10 when police had recovered eight guns, 16 magazines, over 1,000 live ammunition. Based on the information shared by an arms peddler Prakash Behera who was arrested by Choudwar Police, a special team of police had conducted a raid on their residence. 

To elicit more information in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition, police had sought five-day remand of the D-brothers. However, they were sent to three-day police remand by a court on Thursday. A special police team has been formed to interrogate the gangster brothers who were brought to Cuttack under heavy security from Balangir and Balasore jails.

The D-brothers, who had established their criminal empire between 2009 and 2016, were involved in extortion, tender  fixing, sand smuggling and gun running. In 2016, they were arrested in the high profile double murder case of their ex- associates Dipu and Omm with seizure of 23 guns including one prohibited carbine, seven imported cars and cash of over  Rs 6.27 crore from their house.

SEIZURES

Dec 25: 3 firearms, 170 rounds of live ammunition and a huge amount of cash
Dec 10: 8 guns, 16 magazines, over 1,000 live ammunition

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDA Cuttack Prateek Singh
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp