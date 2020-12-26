Padma Shri Haldhar Nag's poems in new book of Gulzar

By Express News Service

Nag with Gulzar’s new book

BARGARH: Adding another feather to his cap, noted Koshali poet and Padma Shri Haldhar Nag has found place in ‘A Poem A Day’, a poetry collection selected and translated by legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

The book features 365 contemporary Indian poems in 34 languages of 279 poets across the country. The first two poems in the book are of Nag titled ‘Pancha Amruta’ and ‘Chitthi Deuchhen re Haldhar’.

Earlier in 2019, a short film on the noted poet from Odisha’s tribal hinterland was released on YouTube.

Nag expressed his gratitude to Gulzar after receiving the book.