Pradhan attacks BJD on governance 

JAGATSINGHPUR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday attacked the BJD government in the State for not providing a detailed list of eligible farmers to the Centre for the PM-Kisan assistance.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Japa panchayat in Erasama block, Pradhan said the Central government is determined to cover all farmers under the scheme. However, Odisha government is yet to furnish the correct list of farmers for availing `6,000 assistance. “Is this good governance of the BJD which is in power in the State for 20 years?” he asked.

Pradhan further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred `18,000 crore assistance in the bank accounts of more than nine crore farmers. In Jagatsinghpur district, 1.16 lakh farmers received `78.43 crore under the scheme. “However, many farmers will be deprived of financial assistance due to Odisha government’s bad governance. It is unfortunate that the State government has even failed to disburse assistance to farmers under its KALIA scheme,” he claimed.

On the occasion, the Union Minister unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee marking his 96th birth anniversary. “Vajpayeeji had toured Odisha when the State was ravaged by Super Cyclone in 1999. Setting an example of good governance, he ensured all help to the State,” he said.

Pradhan also released a souvenir ‘Atal Jyoti’ on the occasion. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan and former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai.Earlier on the day, Congress and CPI workers showed black flags to Pradhan at Raghunathpur, Manijnaga and Erasama protesting the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.