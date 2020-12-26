STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur city bus service to resume from January 1

The city bus service was launched in Sambalpur in 2014 on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

odisha city bus, odisha bus

More than 7,000 commuters were travelling in the city buses daily before the service was stopped due to Covid.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: City bus service in Sambalpur will resume on all the routes from January 1. The service was stopped due to Covid-19 outbreak on March 20. When it resumed on October 1, city buses ran on all 12 routes. However after five days, the operator stopped plying the buses on nine routes due to poor response from commuters. 

As many as 32 buses ply on 12 inter and intra-city routes under the service. Currently, the city buses are plying on three routes, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur, Sambalpur-Bargarh-Sambalpur and Sambalpur-Laida-Sambalpur. 

Chief executive officer of Paschim Odisha Paribahan Company (POPCO) Bipin Bhatia said though the bus service was resumed, people did not prefer public transport due to the Covid-19 situation. As a result, POPCO incurred huge losses. 

However, the situation has changed now and people have started using public transport again. “Keeping an eye on the current situation, we have decided to restart plying of buses on all 12 routes from the new year,” he said.

The city bus service was launched in Sambalpur in 2014 on public private partnership (PPP) mode. Private operator POPCO partnered with the Western Odisha Urban Transport Services Limited (WOUTSL), the apex body of the city bus service in Sambalpur, to run and manage the city bus service. The city buses provide services to the periphery of Sambalpur city besides neighbouring Bargarh and Jharsuguda towns.

More than 7,000 commuters were travelling in the city buses daily before the service was stopped due to Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Odisha bus Odisha city bus
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp