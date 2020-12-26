School transfer to serve students’ interest: Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dealing a blow to the parents and guardians who have been protesting the decision to handover the SCB Medical Public School to DAV management, the Orissa High Court has held that transfer will serve greater interest of the students.

The Court said the management handover decision cannot be said to be arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to the provisions of law and declined to intervene against it.Sanjeeb Kumar Chinara had filed a PIL seeking direction to the School and Mass Education department to take over the management of SCB Medical Public School and further continue the affiliation of ICSE.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi said, “So far as imparting education in SCB Medical Public School is concerned, it adheres to ICSE course. In the event DAV will take over the management, it will impart CBSE course, and that may cause difficulty to the students for one or two years, but thereafter the students will be accustomed to the new pattern.”“Therefore, ultimately, the students will not suffer in any manner and the purpose of English Medium School will be retained”, the bench observed while disposing the petition.

Earlier in reply to the PIL, the State government had informed the Court that a decision has been taken to make the SCB Medical College and Hospital a world class institution. For that purpose, expansion work is going on and, as such, the infrastructural facilities, which are required to be available for it, are under process. If more concentration is given by the authorities to make a world class institution, thereby in the event the members of Sishu Kalyan Samiti, which is looking after the administration of the school, cannot devote time for the school itself, then career of the students will be jeopardised.

“Therefore, keeping in view the greater interest of the students itself and for their career prospects and to maintain the standard, which has already been done for last so many years, the decision has been taken to handover the management of the school to an all India non-profitable organisation like DAV”, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija had submitted before the Court.