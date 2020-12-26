Vigilance arrests engineer in disproportionate assets case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A deputy executive engineer of R&B Gunupur sub-division was on Friday arrested on charge of amassing disproportionate assets on Friday.

During search, it was found that the engineer Rayagada Udhab Padhi had acquired immovable and movable assets comprising buildings, plots, vehicles, gold ornaments and household items worth over Rs 1.94 crore. He had joined government service in 1982.

Vigilance SP A Patra said raids were conducted at four places including residential buildings of Padhi on Thursday.

Besides, the engineer’s wife Madhumanjari Padhi was found in possession of huge assets including a building, plot,and bank deposits despite being a housewife and having no sources of income.

A case has been registered against Madhumanjari along with her husband for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of around Rs 1.47 crore, the SP added.

