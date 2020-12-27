STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Apathy renders public facilities useless in Baripada

Public facilities in the city are turning into safe haven for anti-socials for lack of maintenance and care.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged equipment at the park near Jhanjiribandh in Baripada town | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Public facilities in the city are turning into safe haven for anti-socials for lack of maintenance and care. A park and a micro-activity centre, meant for slum dwellers near Jhanjiribandh in Baripada town, set up around two months back, is a case in the point. 

Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.45 lakh under the Urban Wage Employment Scheme on October 13 this year, the park meant for slum children is found strewn with empty liquor and water bottles as well as disposable glasses. The floor of a small room at the facility, meant to serve as a resting place, stands damaged.

Locals said though sufficient funds were approved for the project, the work undertaken was of low quality. The children’s park is mostly seen occupied by stray animals. Executive officer of Baripada municipality, P Anvesha Reddy said the park will be restored and a wire mesh installed around it to prevent entry of stray animals into the facility. She said the local slum development association has been handed over the facilities recently for their upkeep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baripada public facilities baripada
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp