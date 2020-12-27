Apathy renders public facilities useless in Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Public facilities in the city are turning into safe haven for anti-socials for lack of maintenance and care. A park and a micro-activity centre, meant for slum dwellers near Jhanjiribandh in Baripada town, set up around two months back, is a case in the point.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.45 lakh under the Urban Wage Employment Scheme on October 13 this year, the park meant for slum children is found strewn with empty liquor and water bottles as well as disposable glasses. The floor of a small room at the facility, meant to serve as a resting place, stands damaged.

Locals said though sufficient funds were approved for the project, the work undertaken was of low quality. The children’s park is mostly seen occupied by stray animals. Executive officer of Baripada municipality, P Anvesha Reddy said the park will be restored and a wire mesh installed around it to prevent entry of stray animals into the facility. She said the local slum development association has been handed over the facilities recently for their upkeep.