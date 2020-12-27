STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD will fight on every platform for women’s reservation: CM Naveen Patnaik

Addressing party leaders on the 24th Foundation Day celebrations of BJD, the party president targeted national parties and said they never work for women empowerment.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday once again took on the national parties - this time on the issue of women empowerment - and  announced that the BJD will fight on every platform to ensure 33 per cent (pc) reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Addressing party leaders on the 24th Foundation Day celebrations of BJD, the party president targeted national parties and said they never work for women empowerment.

“National parties remember women empowerment during elections and commit in their manifesto only to conveniently forget after winning elections,” Naveen said and announced that the BJD will keep reminding the national parties about their forgotten promise. He said from now onwards, the BJD will raise the women’s reservation issue in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assembly. “We cannot deprive half of our population of their rights.

They must have their rightful place in the political space of our country,” he said. “The issue will be taken to every woman in the villages of the country. BJD will make them aware about their rights. Empowerment of women is the empowerment of the nation. No household, society, state or country has ever moved forward without empowering its women,” he said.

Invoking former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik who had created history in 1992 by announcing 33 pc reservation of seats in panchayats and urban bodies for women, Naveen said the government has taken his ideology forward. The government run by BJD has reserved 50 pc of seats in panchayats and urban bodies for women. It is the only political party in the country which had given 33 pc tickets to women in 2019 General Elections.

“We will have to give women their rights if we want to compete with developed nations of the world,” he said. Referring to the success of Mission Shakti, he said 80 lakh women have become part of this movement. Stating that BJD was formed to fulfil the ideology of Biju Patnaik, he said, “BJD has become a social movement and women are the soul of this movement.”

