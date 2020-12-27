STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal parking makes travel cumbersome on NH-53

Some trucks can even be seen parked on the concrete footpath, meant for pedestrians along the roads. "Due to this, locals avoid using the road.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police imposing fine on trucks parked on the service roads of NH-53 | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Illegal parking on both service roads of NH-53 in Sambalpur city has emerged as a cause of concern for motorists. Heavy vehicles can be seen parked haphazardly on the NH stretch from Ainthapali Chowk to Remed in the city. 

To make matters worse, several shops have come up by the roads. Attributing the mess to lack of enforcement by police, a daily commuter, Dilip Sahu said several heavy vehicles, which are repaired at garages along the highway, are parked haphazardly on the service roads.

Some trucks can even be seen parked on the concrete footpath, meant for pedestrians along the roads. “Due to this, locals avoid using the road. The police and district administration must deal with the issue sternly,” he said. 

Police patrolling to clear the roads of encroachments is done only during the day. However, the trucks start plying on the roads by evening. Ainthapali IIC Jogeswar Panda said there is no space for parking of trucks in the city due to which they are parked on the service roads.

But such violation of norm cannot be ignored as it affects other commuters. Stating that the police have intensified enforcement to rein in the offenders, he said penalty of Rs 17,000 have been imposed on drivers of 15 trucks. Besides the licences of five drivers have been seized. 

