Interior districts to witness winter chill in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal in interior region of Odisha in next three days.

“Minimum temperature is expected to be below normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree in interior districts. Coastal parts will also experience below normal temperatures during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. At least 10 places in the State recorded below normal minimum temperatures on Saturday. While Phulbani recorded 5.5 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh reported 8.5 degree each followed by Bhawanipatna 9, Keonjhar 9.8, Chandbali 13, Balasore 13.1 and Bhubaneswar 13.8.

The condition will prevail in the next three days under the influence of the dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State, said Das. Met office has also forecast shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Balangir, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts on Sunday.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at isolated places in Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.