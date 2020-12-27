STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Interior districts to witness winter chill in Odisha

The condition will prevail in the next three days under the influence of the dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Winter, Cold, Delhi

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal in interior region of Odisha in next three days.

“Minimum temperature is expected to be below normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree in interior districts. Coastal parts will also experience below normal temperatures during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. At least 10 places in the State recorded below normal minimum temperatures on Saturday. While Phulbani recorded 5.5 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh reported 8.5 degree each followed by Bhawanipatna 9, Keonjhar 9.8, Chandbali 13, Balasore 13.1 and Bhubaneswar 13.8.

The condition will prevail in the next three days under the influence of the dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State, said Das. Met office has also forecast shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Balangir, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts on Sunday.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at isolated places in Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Cuttack, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha temperature
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp