Minor forced into flesh trade rescued in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Police on Saturday rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was forced into flesh trade, during a raid at Dariguda (MPV-1) village within Malkangiri model police limits. On receiving information that a racket is operating, police during a raid arrested two women and as many men.

They had kept the minor girl for a year in confinement forcing her into human trafficking, said SDPO Abilash G. Police also conducted a raid at Tekbadi area of Malkangiri town and rescued two women who were engaged in prostitution.

They were trafficked from West Bengal, he said. A raid was also conducted at Malikeswar colony in the town and two persons including a lady were arrested from the spot. Police also seized condoms, motorcycles and mobile phones from the accused.

