STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Swabs of UK returnees sent for testing

Of the three, a 34-year-old male from Sriramnagar area arrived on December 11, while a 44-year-old male of Dharmanagar returned on December 17.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The swab samples of the United Kingdom returnees to Berhampur city have been sent for RT-PCR test. Of the 43 persons who returned to Odisha from the UK since December 7, three are from Berhampur. Of the three, a 34-year-old male from Sriramnagar area arrived on December 11, while a 44-year-old male of Dharmanagar returned on December 17. Similarly, a 38-year-old woman from Kamapali area in the city arrived home on December 18. 

While one of the returnees has already tested negative, samples of two others were collected on Friday. In last one month, around 21 persons have returned to the city from the UK. Ganjam district administration is repeating precautionary measures which were put in place when the virus was being fought in the first phase outbreak. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said there is no need to panic but people should be vigilant. “We have to follow precautionary measures at least till a vaccine is rolled out.

The new strain is suspected to have reached some parts of India including Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In order to prevent a possible outbreak of the mutated strain, people will have to remain extra cautious,” he said. Meanwhile, Ganjam reported five positive cases during the last 24 hours, taking the count to 21,792. Of them, 21,514 have recovered from the disease and 24 are undergoing treatment.The virus has so far claimed 246 lives in the district.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK returnees covid testing
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers protesting with Thali Ghanta Bajao during PM Modi's Mann Ki baat address, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
Farmers stage 'thali bajao' protest during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' show
Farmer unions agree to talk with Centre on December 29; Demand repeal of agri laws on agenda
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp