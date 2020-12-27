Swabs of UK returnees sent for testing

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The swab samples of the United Kingdom returnees to Berhampur city have been sent for RT-PCR test. Of the 43 persons who returned to Odisha from the UK since December 7, three are from Berhampur. Of the three, a 34-year-old male from Sriramnagar area arrived on December 11, while a 44-year-old male of Dharmanagar returned on December 17. Similarly, a 38-year-old woman from Kamapali area in the city arrived home on December 18.

While one of the returnees has already tested negative, samples of two others were collected on Friday. In last one month, around 21 persons have returned to the city from the UK. Ganjam district administration is repeating precautionary measures which were put in place when the virus was being fought in the first phase outbreak. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said there is no need to panic but people should be vigilant. “We have to follow precautionary measures at least till a vaccine is rolled out.

The new strain is suspected to have reached some parts of India including Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. In order to prevent a possible outbreak of the mutated strain, people will have to remain extra cautious,” he said. Meanwhile, Ganjam reported five positive cases during the last 24 hours, taking the count to 21,792. Of them, 21,514 have recovered from the disease and 24 are undergoing treatment.The virus has so far claimed 246 lives in the district.

