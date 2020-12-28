STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,092 police personnel to undergo ASI training

As many as 1,092 constables, lance naiks, havildars and crime intelligence havildars have been selected to undergo specialised ASI-level training.

Police, Crime

Illustration | Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a push to investigation and case-handling at ground level, the State Police has started the process of skill upgradation of the constabulary for promoting them to the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) ranks. As many as 1,092 constables, lance naiks, havildars and crime intelligence havildars have been selected to undergo specialised ASI-level training.

They will be posted as regular ASIs after successfully completing the course. “DGP Abhay has approved the selection of the candidates for ASI-level training. Odisha Police has conducted a written examination and those securing 40 per cent marks have been selected for the training,” said a senior police officer. The list includes 849 from unreserved category and 243 ST candidates. SC candidates were selected earlier in the year. The written examination for unreserved category was conducted after 18 years and for ST candidates after seven years. These candidates will undergo four months of training from February 15, 2021. ASIs are given investigation of miscellaneous cases and other petty offences and thefts. 

