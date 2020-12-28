BJP meet to educate farmers on new laws

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sundargarh MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram on Sunday maintained that the new farm laws will benefit the farmers of the country. Addressing a meeting organised by the BJP at Jeypore to spread awareness among farmers about the agriculture reforms, Oram said the opposition is spreading lies about the new laws to defame the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

“There are no protests over the new laws anywhere in the country expect Punjab and Haryana. The government will do the needful to address the concerns of farmers. The BJP would spread the positive aspects of the laws among farmers of Odisha,” he said.

Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda said the minimum support price (MSP) system will continue and mandis will not be shut down under the new laws. Opposition Leader Pradipta Nayak also attacked political parties for misleading farmers for their vested interests. Hundreds of Farmers from Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts attended the meeting.