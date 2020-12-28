STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP releases booklet on farm laws

Pradhan said the booklet has lot of graphics explaining how the recent agro-reforms will help the farmers. He urged party workers to read and share it widely. 

Published: 28th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

The booklet being released at State BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

The booklet being released at State BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst farmers protest over three newly enacted farm laws and opposition lending support to the agitation, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said myths are being spread about the new legislation by forces opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Releasing a booklet titled ‘Annadatanka Prati Samarpita Modi Sarkar’, an Odia translation of ‘Putting Farmers First’, an e-booklet issued by the Centre highlighting reforms in agriculture sector, at the State BJP headquarters here, Pradhan said the Modi government is firmly committed for empowerment of farmers by doubling their income.

The Union Minister said political parties opposed to the BJP are instilling fear in the minds of farmers by misleading them that the minimum support price (MSP) will go away, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis will be closed and their land will be taken away by corporate houses.

He said the booklet has made clear the truth about farm reforms and in what way the reforms will benefit the farmers. Dubbing the Congress and its allies opportunistic, Pradhan said the reforms started during the UPA government when Sharad Pawar was the Union Agriculture Minister. 

In his August 2010 letter to chief Ministers of all states, he had explained the need of amending the APMC Act to encourage private sectors in providing alternative marketing channels. Now, Pawar has changed his stand, said Pradhan. The booklet also contains the letter of Pawar to two Chief Ministers, one to then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and Madhay Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Pradhan said the booklet has lot of graphics explaining how the recent agro-reforms will help the farmers. He urged party workers to read and share it widely. Take care that the booklet is distributed among all the MLAs including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, intellectuals, senior journalists, leaders of farmers organisations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws Dharmendra Pradhan BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp