STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cops crack jewellery shop loot case, nab robbers of Chhattisgarh

Two random criminals meet in jail, become friends and hatch plan to loot jewellery shops.

Published: 28th December 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two random criminals meet in jail, become friends and hatch plan to loot jewellery shops. This may seem straight out of a heist flick but Berhampur police has nabbed two such robbers of Chhattisgarh who looted jewellers of Bada Bazaar here.

The arrested robbers - Lokesh Srivas (29) and Lokesh Rao (24) - had looted gold ornaments weighing over 1.4 kg of gold from Bindo Jewellers and nearby Kesav Jewellery at Bada Bazaar on October 30, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said. In March, Srivas and Rao were arrested in different cases and lodged in Durg jail of Chhattisgarh. During their stay, they became friends.

After being released on bail, the duo chalked out a plan to loot jewellery shops and selected Berhampur to carry out the crime as Rao has relatives in the Silk City. They first looted Bindo jewellers by breaking open the staircase door and later targeted Kesav Jewellery.

The two stores are situated in close proximity in a crowded area of the city. They then returned to Chhattisgarh and sold a major portion of the looted gold ornaments. In the meantime, Berhampur police formed four teams to probe the incidents. During investigation, police found a clue that the robbers belonged to Chhattisgarh.

A team reached Chhattisgarh and nabbed the two criminals from Kabeerdham with the help of local police. Gold ornaments weighing 168 gm, Rs 12 lakh cash, a new car and portable gas cutting machine were seized from their possession. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime and revealed that they were involved in several loot incidents in various states. Srivas and Rao didn’t know each other until March when they met for first time in Durg jail.

They sold most of looted gold ornaments and with the money, purchased a car and travelled to Allahabad and other areas. The duo was produced in a local court in Chhattisgarh and brought on three-day transit remand to Berhampur. On Sunday, they were produced in the SDJM court here. Two teams of Berhampur police are still camping in Chhattisgarh and Allahabad to recover the rest looted gold, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp