STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DL, LL renewal extended till March 31

The Ministry has advised enforcement authorities of all states, including Odisha, to treat the documents as valid for next three months.

Published: 28th December 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

An international driving licence aspirant undergoing test in Kakkanad. This image is used for representational purposes.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief to vehicle owners and drivers, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till March 31, 2021.

As per a notification issued on Sunday, fitness, permit (all types), driving licence (DL), registration or any other such documents, which have been expired since February 1 or would expire by March 31, 2021, will be treated as valid till March 31 next year.

The Ministry has advised enforcement authorities of all states, including Odisha, to treat the documents as valid for next three months. The decision was taken as part of measures for prevention of spread of Covid-19 and will help people in availing transport related services as the pandemic situation is yet to subside.  

Applicants have been finding it hard to book slots for renewal of DLs and upgrading their learner’s licences (LLs). Transport and non-transport vehicles, which are standing idle, had also appraised the transport authorities seeking relaxation for validity of documents till things become normal.    

The Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) on Sunday announced extension of the validity of LLs expired since March 31 this year or to expire by December 31 till March 31, 2021. It is likely to extend the dates for DLs and other documents as notified by the Centre.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said considering the difficulties faced by the licence holders, the validity has been extended. “We will examine the MoRTH advisory on other related documents and come out with a fresh notification on Monday,” he said.   

The final driving test was cancelled from March 18 due to the pandemic and though subsequently the slot booking resumed since June 18, people who had obtained LLs could not able to apply online for final DLs due to non-availability of slots in Sarathi application.

The STA, however, clarified that due to the pandemic and requirement of social distancing norm, the slots were not opened at full capacity. “As the situation improves, the number of DL and LL slots will increase. The opportunity is now being extended to the existing applicants. Once they are covered, the RTOs will allow new applicants,” the STA added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
driving licence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp