Namita Toppo gets Ekalabya Puraskar 

Published: 28th December 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National women’s hockey team member from Odisha Namita Toppo was conferred the 28th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2020 at a function here on Sunday.The Olympian and 163-cap mid-fielder received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation.

Namita has represented the nation in almost all international tournaments and have been credited with many wins for Women’s Hockey Team of India from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020.Besides Namita, international women weightlifter Sneha Soren and badminton player Rutaparna Panda were also felicitated for their remarkable performances in various international and national level championships in their respective fields. Both received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citations.

The award instituted by IMPaCT managed by IMFA, the leading Ferro Alloys producer in the country, in 1993, has come a long way to be recognised as the most prestigious sports award of Odisha. Former Lok Sabha Member and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda congratulated the award winners and assured that the journey will continue to encourage the future sportspersons of the State.

