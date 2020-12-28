SVNIRTAR to establish regional centre at Imphal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, is all set to establish a regional centre at Imphal in Manipur.

The department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has approved another composite regional centre (CRC) under SVNIRTAR in Manipur. At present, three CRCs are functioning at Ranchi in Jharkhand, Guwahati in Assam and Balangir in Odisha.

The CRC will serve as a resource centre for rehabilitation and special education of persons with disabilities (PwDs). Apart from undertaking human resource development by imparting training to rehabilitation professionals, village level workers, multi-rehabilitation workers and others at the centre, it will carry out public education programmes for creating awareness among parents and community, an order said.

Besides, the CRC will provide skill development training for enhancement of employment opportunities in the field of rehabilitation and mobility, communication, recreation for PwDs.

The department has also approved proposal for filling up 19 vacant posts (academic and non-academic) on contractual basis as per the provisions of GFR-2017 for running of CRC at Imphal.

“Steps are being taken to set up the facility at Imphal soon,” said SVNIRTAR Director Prof Shakti Prasad Das.