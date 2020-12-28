STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SVNIRTAR to establish regional centre at Imphal

At present, three CRCs are functioning at Ranchi in Jharkhand, Guwahati in Assam and Balangir in Odisha. 

Published: 28th December 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, is all set to establish a regional centre at Imphal in Manipur.

The department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has approved another composite regional centre (CRC) under SVNIRTAR in Manipur.  At present, three CRCs are functioning at Ranchi in Jharkhand, Guwahati in Assam and Balangir in Odisha. 

The CRC will serve as a resource centre for rehabilitation and special education of persons with disabilities (PwDs). Apart from undertaking human resource development by imparting training to rehabilitation professionals, village level workers, multi-rehabilitation workers and others at the centre, it will carry out public education programmes for creating awareness among parents and community, an order said.

Besides, the CRC will provide skill development training for enhancement of employment opportunities in the field of rehabilitation and mobility, communication, recreation for PwDs.

The department has also approved proposal for filling up 19 vacant posts (academic and non-academic) on contractual basis as per the provisions of GFR-2017 for running of CRC at Imphal. 

“Steps are being taken to set up the facility at Imphal soon,” said SVNIRTAR Director Prof Shakti Prasad Das. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVNIRTAR
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta line. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp