By Express News Service

As Odisha came face to face with the invisible enemy on a rampage, they took to the battle frontlines. The doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police, teachers, grassroots people’s representatives, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, municipal staff, sanitation workers, etc., rose to the occasion with selfless determination, sacrificing their lives to save hundreds and thousands from the deadly virus. As 2020 comes to an end, and the war still on, TNIE pays tribute to the fallen heroes. Humankind will always be inspired by them