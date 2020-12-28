STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK returnee, two family members test Covid-19 positive

14 contacts of the infected person in Koladiha village advised to stay in home quarantine

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped Koladiha in Kujang block after the health department asked 14 persons of the village to stay in home quarantine for coming in contact with a UK returnee who has tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 43 Odias who have returned from UK in last 20 days, one hails from Koladiha village under Biswali panchayat. He had returned to his native village on December 12.

The health department had directed Jagatsinghpur district administration to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre following detection of a mutated strain of coronavirus in UK. Accordingly, a medical team of Kujang rushed to Koladiha village and collected swab samples of the UK returnee along with 14 persons who came in contact with him.

After RT-PCR tests, the UK returnee and two of his family members were found to be infected with Covid-19. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for genome sequencing. Following detection of infected persons, health officials swung into action and advised 14 persons of the village to stay in home quarantine.

Since the UK returnee mingled with many persons during his stay in Koladiha, villagers are anxious. Biswali sarpanch Suprava Sahoo said health teams visited the UK returnee’s house and asked family members to stay in home quarantine.

There is no need to panic as necessary steps have been taken to tackle the situation. Meanwhile, the district administration has engaged 10 folk dance troupes including Pala artistes to move with the Covid-19 Awareness Rath and sensitise people about the the virus. This Rath will cover eight blocks and two municipalities of this district.

On Sunday, only five Covid-19 cases were reported from Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 9,056 in the district. Of the total positive cases, 8,979 have recovered and only 39 are active cases. So far, 38 persons have died due to coronavirus in the district.

Covid-19
