CDS Rawat pat for Odisha Police over LWE control  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police which is riding high on its success against anti-Naxal operations received a pat on its back from Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who said the State has tackled the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace effectively.

“Odisha Police has earned very high standards of law and order in the State with a fairly low crime rate. It has succeeded in tackling the challenges of LWE with good results in close coordination with all other Central Armed Police Forces operating in the region,” said General Rawat in his keynote address during the Senior Police Officers’ Conference-2020.

Explaining how the geostrategic environment is rapidly changing, the CDS stated that the fallout of events such as climate change, deglobalization, regionalization, popular protests, trade wars and such other developments has raised the risks of destabilization and disruptions. Also, asymmetric warfare has led to greater challenges, he added.

He viewed the role of police in ensuring internal stability as critical and expressed that the deliberations in the 62nd conference will help the police officers to face the challenges ahead. Police are the pioneers of security, the most visible representatives of the Government and the first responders during any crisis, he added. To curb LWE activities, five new company operating base of Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force were set up in Swabhiman Anchal and Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts earlier in the year. So far this year, 17 Naxals have been neutralised, 32 apprehended and 21 have given up arms.

On the second leg of the four-day virtual conference, Director General of Police Abhay opined that investigating officers would be provided a one week capsule training at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in the Capital to have a better understanding about securing physical evidences.

Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Parija also interacted with the officers and legal issues related to the police works were discussed in details.Noted activist and social scientist Kamla Bhasin addressed the participants and discussed about gender sensitive policing. Bhasin highlighted the prejudices and biases that affect the behaviour of the society and the police. Bhasin urged the senior officers to address the issue of discrimination in their day to day activities.

In a session on CCTNS, discussions were held on keeping the database updated. Presentation and discussions were held on offences against SC/ST categories, women and children and it was decided to fine tune the SOPs and improve investigative response of such crimes.Discussions on coastal security, housing and modernization of police and 5T initiative were also held later in the day.

